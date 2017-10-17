Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:04 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Mandarin-Speaking Volunteers Part of Solvang Hospitality Program

By Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau | October 17, 2017 | 1:32 p.m.

Tracy Farhad, executive director of the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau (SCVB) in cooperation with Dunn Middle School (DMS) of Los Olivos, has instituted a hospitality pilot program in October with Mandarin-speaking student volunteers.

“Solvang welcomes many Chinese visitors year-round and we are excited to have Dunn Middle School students at our Visitors Center on Saturdays and Sundays in October to help facilitate sharing our history and hospitality," Farhad said.

"These students trained with Visitors Center Manager Dean Klitgaard on Oct. 7-8 and Oct. 14-15 to learn about Solvang’s heritage as well as current attractions and activities.

"We look forward to welcoming them back on Oct. 20 and 21 and Oct. 28 and 29 to volunteer again,” Farhad said.

Helena Avery, DMS international student program teacher, said, “These students including Hansson Ji, age 15 of Beijing; Selina Ma age 13 of Beijing; Arthur Mao, age 13 of Dalien; and Cathy Wei, age 14 of Beijing, are very enthusiastic about meeting Chinese visitors to Solvang and sharing their newfound knowledge of the area.

"It’s key for us to do this community service so the international students gain understanding and experience about their adopted communities while boarding at DMS," Avery said.

"They are in an immersive English speaking program and this exchange gives them ample opportunity to practice. DMS encourages service to our community, and their work at the Solvang Visitors center allows our international students to contribute in the same way many of their American classmates do,” she said.

“This student pilot program is part of our on-going and expanding China Ready initiatives including working with Chinese tour operators, travel agents and media to encourage overnight trips and visitation to California’s Denmark,” Farhad  said.

For more, visit http://www.solvangusa.com/group-tours/china-ready.

— Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.

 
