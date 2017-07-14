Mandatory Evacuations Ordered for Neighborhoods West of Goleta

Affected are include Winchester Canyon Road, west to El Capitan Ranch Road, Rancho Embarcadeo and Farren Road

Mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday for neighborhoods below the mountains in western Goleta due to expected activity with the Whittier Fire.

The areas affected are include Winchester Canyon Road, west to El Capitan Ranch Road, excluding the Winchester Commons and Wagon Wheel/Langlo Ranch Road community.

The order includes the Rancho Embarcadero neighborhood in Tecolote Canyon, as well as Farren Road. The latter previously had been under an evacuation order that was reduced to a warning.

The evacuation order was effective at 11 a.m.

On Friday afternoon, mandatory evacutions were extended to Paradise Road, from Highway 154 to the first river crossing, near the fire's east flank.

Evacuation orders remained in effect for Highway 154 from Armour Ranch to Paradise Road, and West Camino Cielo from Highway 154 to the Winchester Gun Club.

Kinevan Road was added to the mandatory evacuation list late Thursday night.

Firefighters are expecting sundowner winds Friday and Saturday nights, which could push flames from the blaze down the slope toward populated areas west of Goleta.

An evacuation center is open at San Marcos High School at 4750 Hollister Ave.

Anyone requiring assistance in evacuating or who has further questions regarding the fire is urged to call 805.699.6451.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.