Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 4:46 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered for Neighborhoods West of Goleta

Affected are include Winchester Canyon Road, west to El Capitan Ranch Road, Rancho Embarcadeo and Farren Road

An air tanker drops a load of fire retardant near Calle Lippazana Road east of El Capitan Canyon Friday while battling the Whittier Fire. Click to view larger
An air tanker drops a load of fire retardant near Calle Lippazana Road east of El Capitan Canyon Friday while battling the Whittier Fire. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:48 p.m. | July 14, 2017 | 11:13 a.m.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday for neighborhoods below the mountains in western Goleta due to expected activity with the Whittier Fire.

The areas affected are include Winchester Canyon Road, west to El Capitan Ranch Road, excluding the Winchester Commons and Wagon Wheel/Langlo Ranch Road community.

The order includes the Rancho Embarcadero neighborhood in Tecolote Canyon, as well as Farren Road. The latter previously had been under an evacuation order that was reduced to a warning.

The evacuation order was effective at 11 a.m.

On Friday afternoon, mandatory evacutions were extended to Paradise Road, from Highway 154 to the first river crossing, near the fire's east flank.

Evacuation orders remained in effect for Highway 154 from Armour Ranch to Paradise Road, and West Camino Cielo from Highway 154 to the Winchester Gun Club.

Kinevan Road was added to the mandatory evacuation list late Thursday night.

Firefighters are expecting sundowner winds Friday and Saturday nights, which could push flames from the blaze down the slope toward populated areas west of Goleta.

An evacuation center is open at San Marcos High School at 4750 Hollister Ave.

Anyone requiring assistance in evacuating or who has further questions regarding the fire is urged to call 805.699.6451.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Smoke boils up from the southwestern flank of the Whittier Fire on Friday. Click to view larger
Smoke boils up from the southwestern flank of the Whittier Fire on Friday. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 