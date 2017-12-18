Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:53 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Mandolin Virtuoso Chris Thile to Perform at UCSB

By Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | December 18, 2017 | 12:47 p.m.
Chris Thile Click to view larger
Chris Thile (Brantley Gutierrez)

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present mandolin virtuoso, composer and vocalist Chris Thile, returning with a program of his arrangements of Bach sonatas and partitas, as well as his own compositions, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, at UCSB Campbell Hall.
 
Thile, who is host of the popular public radio variety show A Prairie Home Companion, appeared in Santa Barbara last season as one third of a trio with renowned musicians, cellist Yo-Yo Ma and bassist Edgar Meyer.

A member of Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek, Thile — a multiple Grammy Award-winner and MacArthur Fellow — encompasses classical, rock, jazz and bluegrass to create a new, distinctly American musical aesthetic.

A child prodigy, Thile first rose to fame as a member of Grammy Award-winning trio Nickel Creek, with whom he released four albums and sold more than 2 million records. In 2014, along with a national tour, the trio released a new album, A Dotted Line, its first since 2005.

As a soloist, Thile has released five albums, including his most recent, Bach: Sonatas and Partitas, Vol.1, produced by Meyer. In 2013, Thile won a Grammy for his work on The Goat Rodeo Sessions, collaborating with Yo-Yo Ma, Meyer and Stuart Duncan.

In 2014, Thile and Meyer released their latest album collaboration, Bass + Mandolin, which won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

Punch Brothers released its latest album, The Phosphorescent Blues, in January 2015, and a follow up EP, The Wireless, in November 2015.

Most recently, in 2017, Thile released a double-album with Brad Mehldau titled Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau in January, and a collection of works from Bach with Yo-Yo Ma and Meyer in April called Bach Trios.

Beginning in fall 2016, Thile took the helm of A Prairie Home Companion, a public radio favorite since 1974.

Thile is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Event sponsors are Lisa and Christopher Lloyd. Media sponsors are KCBX 89.5 FM Santa Barbara, KCLU 102.3 FM (88.3 FM Ventura) and KCSB 91.9 FM.
 
Tickets are $35-$50 for the general public, $15 for UCSB students with valid student ID. For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 893-3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

UCSB Arts & Lectures acknowledges the support of SAGE Publishing for its major corporate support of the 2017-18 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 