Mani’s 24 Points Not Enough for Dos Pueblos

Mounir Mani scored 24 points, but Dos Pueblos fell to Ventura, 70-53, in a Channel League boys basketball game on Wednesday night.
The Chargers drop to 1-4 in league and 15-10 overall. Ventura is 3-3 in league and tied for second place with San Marcos.
Mani shot 4 of 6 from the 3-point line and 6-8 on 2-pointers in his best scoring game in league play. Anthony Marsango chipped in with 7 points.
Dos Pueblos hosts league champion Santa Barbara on Friday night.
