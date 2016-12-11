Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Celebrates at the Granada

The spirit of the holiday season continues at the Granada Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 29, with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, produced by Chip Davis. This year marks the 32nd anniversary of the Christmas Tour and release of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas.

The Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Tour regularly attracts repeat attendance from multi-generational guests, and is one of the longest running tours in the music industry.

Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 40 million albums — 28 million in the Christmas genre. The holiday albums consistently occupying top spots on Billboard’s seasonal charts every year. With 19 gold, eight multi-platinum and four platinum-certified records.

Davis is among an elite group of artists with such certifications that includes U2, Jay-Z and The Beach Boys. Davis directs and co-produces tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

This Grammy Award-winning performance will feature Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from Davis’s Fresh Aire series, all accompanied by dazzling multimedia effects.

Ticket prices range from $34-$93 and are available through the Granada Theatre’s box office, 899-2222. Dates and times are subject to change.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas is the final performance in the Granada Theatre Concert Series 2016 holiday lineup, sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust. The series continues in 2017 with performances by David Cassidy, Feb. 19; Rita Wilson’s “Liner Notes” on March 11; and Sixto “Sugarman” Rodriguez on May 20.

— Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre.