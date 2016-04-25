Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:38 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Local Roundup

Manny Manzone places 2nd at WSC Golf Final; Bishop VB Sweeps

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 25, 2016 | 6:23 p.m.

SBCC’s Manny Manzone shot rounds of 75 and 72 to finish second on a cold and windy Monday at the WSC Finals men’s golf tournament at Rio Bravo CC in Bakersfield.

Manzone's 3-over par 147 was one stroke behind the medalist, Tyler Bliss of Citrus (70-76), who shot a 146.

The Vaqueros came up four strokes shy of a playoff berth as Citrus shot 384 and 398 for a 782 total that gave the Owls the third and final spot in the Southern Cal Regional.

Canyons shot 759 and won the WSC Finals by 20 strokes over Ventura. The Cougars also claimed the conference title, finishing with a 74-3 record. Ventura, which won WSC No. 11 by three shots over the Cougars, got the second automatic qualifying berth at 61-16. The Vaqueros were third at 58-19.

Jake Ledbetter shot 81-74--155 for the Vaqueros and Niels Anderson turned in rounds of 82 and 75 for a 157. Manzone, Ledbetter and Andersen were named to the All-WSC team and earned spots in the So Cal Regional as individuals. The Regional will be played on Monday, May 2 at Bear Creek in Murrieta.

VOLLEYBALL

Bishop Diego 3, Malibu 0

Bishop Diego beat Malibu 25-10, 25-11, 25-12 in a Frontier League match.

Austin Bohnett led the way with 11 kills and Harrison Wilkerson added 9 kills.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Royal 11, San Marcos 8

A second-half comeback fell short for San Marcos. The Royals trailed 9-3 at halftime.

Seniors Summer Bosse, Kellen Peddicord, and Sarah Yang each chipped in two goals, and Natalie Musick and Amanda Gersoff each had one. Rachel Beksa made 14 saves between the pipes.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

