Manny Nwosu Has Career Day in SBCC Football Rout

Football

Manny Nwosu had a breakout game as college running back, rushing for a career-best 199 yards in leading the SBCC football team to a 51-12 victory at L.A. Southwest on Saturday.

Nwosu, a sophomore out of Dos Pueblos High, carried the ball just 14 times, including one for a 40-yard touchdown.

SBCC added three running TDs by quarterback Jerry Hickson (5 yards), Cody Perry (2 yards) and backup quarterback Joshua Evans (14 yards) to lead 28-0 after one quarter.

Nwosu had 106 yards on seven tries in the first half as the Vaqueros built a 31-0 lead. The hard-charging 225-pounder set a career high in rushing for the second straight week and also caught a 13-yard pass for 212 total yards. He’s averaging 7.9 yards per carry and is second in the state with 389 rushing yards (130 per game).



“We started out well and played well, then we tried to get a lot of guys in the game,” said coach Craig Moropoulos. “We kind of stalled out a little in the third quarter but at least we finished with a flurry.

“This is the kind of game where you have to stay focused for 60 minutes.”

As a team, the Vaqueros ran for 286 yards and six TDs

It marked the second straight game the Vaqueros scored over 50 points. They're 2-1 on the season.

SBCC started the game with a bang as Jeremiah Wright returned the opening kickofff 88 yards for a touchdown.

The Vaqueros return home to face El Camino College-Compton on Saturday at 4 p.m.