Manny Nwosu Named SBCC Offensive MVP

Football

Manny Nwosu was chosen as Offensive MVP and Chayvis Curry earned the Defensive MVP during the SBCC football banquet on Monday night at the Endless Summer Bar & Café.

Nwosu was one of two unanimous selections on the first-team All-American Pacific League offense. The former Dos Pueblos High star became the first Vaquero to rush for 1,000 yards in four decades. He was 10th in the state with 192 carries for 1,080 yards and nine touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 205 yards and two TDs.

Curry, a 6-3 freshman defensive end from Fresno, had 56 tackes, 3½ sacks and nine tackles for loss.

The Vaqueros went 4-6 and blanked L.A. Valley 14-0 in their final game on the road.

Wyatt Gardner, a sophomore center from Snohomish, Wash., was the Most Valuable Lineman. Cody Haines, a tight end and punter, was Most Improved and Houston Little was the Special Teams MVP. Little, a freshman from Red Oak, Texas, was a safety who led the team in tackles with 70. He was also the Vaqueros' long snapper and punt returner.

Award Winners:

Offensive MVP – Manny Nwosu (So. RB)

Defensive MVP – Chayvis Curry (Fr. DE)

Lineman MVP – Wyatt Gardner (So. Center)

Most Improved – Cody Haines (So. TE/P)

Special Teams MVP – Houston Little (Fr. DB)

Coaches Awards – Jeremiah Wright (So. WR), Andrew Penrod (So. DB)

Offensive Scout Team MVP – Demetrius Vinson

Defensive Scout Team MVP – Isaac Lopez

Scholarship Awards

Voorhees Family – Jose Romero

Steven P. Dill – Cody Haines