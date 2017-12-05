Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:00 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Manny Nwosu Named SBCC Offensive MVP

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | December 5, 2017 | 9:16 p.m.

Manny Nwosu was chosen as Offensive MVP and Chayvis Curry earned the Defensive MVP during the SBCC football banquet on Monday night at the Endless Summer Bar & Café.

Nwosu was one of two unanimous selections on the first-team All-American Pacific League offense. The former Dos Pueblos High star became the first Vaquero to rush for 1,000 yards in four decades. He was 10th in the state with 192 carries for 1,080 yards and nine touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 205 yards and two TDs.

Curry, a 6-3 freshman defensive end from Fresno, had 56 tackes, 3½ sacks and nine tackles for loss.

The Vaqueros went 4-6 and blanked L.A. Valley 14-0 in their final game on the road.

Wyatt Gardner, a sophomore center from Snohomish, Wash., was the Most Valuable Lineman. Cody Haines, a tight end and punter, was Most Improved and Houston Little was the Special Teams MVP. Little, a freshman from Red Oak, Texas, was a safety who led the team in tackles with 70. He was also the Vaqueros' long snapper and punt returner.

Award Winners:

 Offensive MVP – Manny Nwosu (So. RB)

 Defensive MVP – Chayvis Curry (Fr. DE)

 Lineman MVP – Wyatt Gardner (So. Center)

 Most Improved – Cody Haines (So. TE/P)

 Special Teams MVP – Houston Little (Fr. DB)

 Coaches Awards – Jeremiah Wright (So. WR), Andrew Penrod (So. DB)

 Offensive Scout Team MVP – Demetrius Vinson

 Defensive Scout Team MVP – Isaac Lopez

Scholarship Awards

 Voorhees Family – Jose Romero

 Steven P. Dill – Cody Haines

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 