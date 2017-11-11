Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:35 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Football

Manny Nwosu Powers SBCC to Victory in Season Finale

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | November 11, 2017 | 10:43 p.m.

SBCC’s defense came up big on Saturday night and Manny Nwosu went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark in the Vaqueros’ 14-0 football win at L.A. Valley.

The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the Vaqueros. They end the season 4-6 overall and 1-4 in the American Pacific League. The Monarchs have the same records.

The Vaqueros took a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard run by Nwosu in the second quarter. Santa Barbara led 7-0 at halftime.

Valley came up short on a 45-yard field goal try on the first possession of the third quarter. On first down, Nwosu ran for short yardage that put him over 1,000 for the season. He carried 26 times for 130 yards and a touchdown.

The former Dos Pueblos High standout entered the game as the ninth-leading rusher in the state with 953 yards on 156 carries and a 5.8-yard average. He’s believed to be the first 1,000-yard rusher for the Vaqueros since Jerry Hughes set the single-season record of 1,235 yards 47 years ago in 1970.

SBCC extended the lead to 14-0 in the third quarter on a flanker reverse pass. Donald Lambert took a handoff, then threw a 26-yard TD to Cody Haines.

It was the first shutout by the defense in 18 games. The Vaqueros blanked L.A. Southwest 51-0 on Sept. 17 of last year.

