Manny Nwosu, Russell Enholm Have Big Games in SBCC Rout Over Compton

Football

A pair of former local high school football standouts had big games for SBCC in a 48-16 victory over Compton on Saturday at La Playa Stadium.

Sophomore running back Manny Nwosu of Dos Pueblos rushed for 173 yards on 28 carries and scored a touchdown and sophomore defensive back Russell Enholm of Santa Barbara High made seven tackles (four solo) and intercepted a pass to lead the Vaqueros to their third straight win.

The Vaqueros jumped on the Tartars early, taking the opening kickoff and going 83 yards in three plays. Freshman quarterback Jerry Hickson threw to wide receiver screen to Donald Lambert at his own 31 and the sophomore from Oahu, Hawaii found wide-open territory up the left sideline for a 69-yard touchdown.

The SBCC defense played a huge role in the win. It forced six turnovers (four interceptions, two fumbles), returned two interceptions for touchdowns and held Compton to 31 yards rushing. Linebacker Lucas Olgiati ended Compton’s first series with a pick at the Tartar 40 and raced into the end zone for a 14-0 lead. Terrell Jennings turned an interception at his own 9 into a 91-yard pick-6 on the last play of the game.

“I was happy we made some big plays today,” said 11th-year coach Craig Moropoulos. “We have to watch our sag times, though, we had them on both offense and defense. It’s a win and we’re happy about that.”

Joshua Evans took over at quarterback midway through the first quarter and needed just three plays to cover 61 yards. He capped the drive with an 11-yard TD.

Bobby Simon scored for Compton on a 4-yard run with 6:01 left in the second period. The Vaqueros led 21-7 at intermission.

Hickson returned to the lineup and hooked up with Lambert on a 27-yard slant pass for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Noah Gibbons recovered a Tartar fumble and Nwosu cashed it in with a 34-yard touchdown run for a 35-7 lead with 10:10 to go in the third quarter.

Nwosu has 372 yards rushing in the last two games. He’s No. 3 on the state rushing chart, averaging 140.5 yards, and the Vaqueros lead the state in rushing TDs with 13.

Hickson completed 6-of-10 passes for 150 yards and two TDs. Lambert caught four balls for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

“Today was a pretty good day but we may have lost (receiver/kick returner) Jeremiah Wright for the year,” said Moropoulos. “We’ve got to cut down on our penalties.”

The Vaqueros were flagged 15 times for 153 yards.

The Vaqueros will make the long trek to College of the Desert in Palm Desert for their final nonconference game on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Desert (2-2) outlasted Antelope Valley 56-50 in triple OT on Saturday.