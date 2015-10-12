Virtuoso Chris Thile to Bring Mandolin Excellence to Lobero

Advice

Lobero LIVE is thrilled to welcome back mandolin virtuoso Chris Thile Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, at 7 p.m.

A four-time Grammy-winner and founding member of contemporary bluegrass bands Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers, Thile was awarded the prestigious MacArthur Foundation “genius grant” in 2012 and has recently been named the new host of American Public Media’s iconic radio program A Prairie Home Companion.

On this program, he will perform solo violin works on the mandolin by J.S. Bach, drawn from his 2013 recording, Bach: Partitas and Sonatas, Vol.1, as well as his own compositions and contemporary music.

A solo performance is an opportunity to hear him free of constraints and compromises — a chance to see his imagination run wild!

With his broad outlook that encompasses classical, jazz, rock and bluegrass, Thile transcends the borders of conventionally circumscribed genres, creating a distinctly American canon.

As a solo artist he has released five albums, as well as performed and recorded extensively in duos with Edgar Meyer, Brad Mehldau and Mike Marshall.

Other stellar musicians with whom Thile has collaborated include cellist Yo-Yo Ma, banjoist Béla Fleck, violinist Stuart Duncan and bluegrass guitarist Michael Daves.

August 2013 saw the release of Thile’s debut solo mandolin recording, Bach: Partitas and Sonatas, Vol.1, produced by Edgar Meyer.

Nonesuch Records released Bass & Mandolin in September 2014, the second duo recording from Thile and Meyer, which won the 2015 Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

In January 2015, Nonesuch Records released Punch Brothers' newest album, The Phosphorescent Blues, which was hailed by The Herald (Scotland) as a piece of music that, “...deserves to be filed next to the best work of The Beach Boys, Big Star and Richard Thompson."

Tickets for Chris Thile are on sale now at Lobero.com or by calling the Lobero Box Office at 805.963.0761.

VIP Tickets are $105 and include premier seating and a pre-show reception. Section A tickets are $50, and Section B are $40. All prices subject to facility fees.

— Angie Bertucci represents the Lobero Theatre.