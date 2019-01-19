Man’s Body Discovered on Hendry’s Beach in Santa Barbara

Remains were found about 1/3 of a mile down the coast from Arroyo Burro Beach County Park; investigators on scene

A man’s body was discovered Saturday afternoon on Hendry’s Beach in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Detectives and crime-scene investigators responded at about 12:15 p.m. to the shoreline about 1/3 of a mile down the coast from Arroyo Burro Beach County Park, said police spokesman Andrew Wagner.

The area is below the east end of the bluff-top Douglas Family Preserve.

Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau personnel also were dispatched.

“Where the body was found, may not be where the individual was deceased,” Wagner told Noozhawk, adding that he could not elaborate.

Investigators were trying to make a preliminary determination of cause of death for the man, who had not been identified, Wagner said.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.