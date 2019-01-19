Pixel Tracker

Man’s Body Discovered on Hendry’s Beach in Santa Barbara

Remains were found about 1/3 of a mile down the coast from Arroyo Burro Beach County Park; investigators on scene

Emergency personnel on Hendry’s Beach in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Emergency personnel responded Saturday afternoon after a man’s body was discovered on Hendry’s Beach in Santa Barbara. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 19, 2019 | 1:58 p.m.

A man’s body was discovered Saturday afternoon on Hendry’s Beach in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Detectives and crime-scene investigators responded at about 12:15 p.m. to the shoreline about 1/3 of a mile down the coast from Arroyo Burro Beach County Park, said police spokesman Andrew Wagner.

The area is below the east end of the bluff-top Douglas Family Preserve.

Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau personnel also were dispatched.

“Where the body was found, may not be where the individual was deceased,” Wagner told Noozhawk, adding that he could not elaborate.

Investigators were trying to make a preliminary determination of cause of death for the man, who had not been identified, Wagner said.

