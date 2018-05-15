Santa Barbara Teen’s Body Found Floating in Ocean Near Stearns Wharf

The body of a Santa Barbara High School student was found floating in the water near Stearns Wharf on Tuesday, but no foul play is suspected, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

A person jogging on the beach spotted the body, which was off East Beach east of the wharf, at about 6:45 a.m., said Sgt. Todd Johnson.

Emergency personnel responded and recovered the remains.

Santa Barbara High Principal John Becchio sent out an email Tuesday morning reporting that the student was senior Andrew Hernandez.

"I am sorry to bring this news to you in this manner, but with all that is going on I wanted to make sure that you have the most up-to-date information about recent events that have transpired with one of our students..." Becchio wrote. "I ask that in times like this we bond together as a Dons Family and make sure that we take care of each other. We have a compassion center being set up in the alumni room with counseling services available.

"Please take the time to console one another and support each other through this tough time, as we try and makes sense of such a tragic piece of news for our school."

Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman, confirmed Hernandez's identity.

"All indications are that his death was the result of an apparent suicide," she added.

Initial indications are that Hernandez, 17, drowned, Johnson said, adding that the case was under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office.

Click here for suicide prevention information and resources that are available 24/7.

The National Suicide Prevention Line is available 24/7 at 1.800.273.8255 and the Santa Barbara County 24-hour, toll-free hotline is 1.800.400.1572.

