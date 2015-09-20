Friday, April 6 , 2018, 6:31 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Man’s Body Found in Stevens Park in Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | September 20, 2015 | 11:57 a.m.

Santa Barbara police were investigating a “suspicious death” after a body was found Sunday in Stevens Park in the San Roque neighborhood.

A woman walking in the park discovered the body, which appeared to be that of a middle-aged homeless man, at about 7:15 a.m. and called police, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

“We have an idea of who it might be, but no positive identification has been made,” he said.

Investigators had not been able to determine whether the death was due to natural causes or foul play, Harwood said, adding that he did not know how long the body had been there.

“In cases like this, it’s our practice to investigate as if it’s a crime scene until we know otherwise,” he noted.

Stevens Park, which is accessed from Canon Drive and stretches below the Foothill Road bridge west of San Roque Road, was closed while police and Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office personnel investigated and collected the remains.

