Man’s Body Found on Beach Below More Mesa Near Santa Barbara

A man’s body was discovered Monday afternoon on the beach below More Mesa near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The deceased man was found at about 12:20 p.m. by two people walking on the beach, about a quarter mile west of Orchid Drive, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Investigators do not believe any foul play was involved, Hoover said.

“The Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is in the process of confirming his identity and notifying next of kin,” Hoover said. “Preliminary information indicates he is not from the area.”

Deputies were assisted on the call by Santa Barbara County firefighters and AMR paramedics.

