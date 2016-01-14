Man’s Body Found on Haskell’s Beach in Western Goleta

Woman walking along the cobble-strewn shoreline made the grim discovery and alerted authorities

An investigation was continuing Friday after a man’s body was found on Haskell’s Beach in western Goleta the previous afternoon.

The remains were found at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the rocks at the base of the bluffs directly below the Bacara Resort & Spa, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

A woman walking her dog along the cobble-strewn shoreline made the grim discovery, Hoover said.

The body was that of Milton Oglesby, 69, a Santa Barbara County transient, Hoover said Friday.

"An autopsy is scheduled for next week," Hoover said. "At this point, there are no obvious signs of foul play."

Investigators believe Oglesby died within 24 hours of when he was found, Hoover said.

A hiking boot that may have belonged to Oglesby, who appeared to be shirtless, was found on the dirt bluff about 75 yards east of where the body was found, according to a deputy at the scene.

Detectives and personnel from the Coroner’s Bureau responded to the scene and were investigating, Hoover said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805.683.2724 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.

