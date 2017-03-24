Manuel Cheverez of Santa Barbara, 1934-2017

Posted on March 24, 2017 | 10:50 p.m.

Source: Shelby G. Cheverez



On March 17, 2017 Manuel "Manny" Cheverez celebrated his 83rd birthday with family and friends filling his hospital room with love, laughter and endless stories of his many adventures throughout the years.

Later that same evening, after the last visitors had left, he quietly and peacefully left the loving embrace of his wife, Nancy, and set off on a new adventure.



Manuel was born on March 17, 1934, in a small house in Carpinteria. He was the third-born child to Tomasa and Lucas Cheverez, both from Puerto Rico.

His siblings include sisters Mary Cheverez Morales and Antonia Ramos, and younger brothers Benjamin, Joe, and Henry Cheverez.



Manuel served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953; he was 16 years old when he entered the Army. He received several medals during his tour of duty, including the coveted Combat Infantryman Badge.



Upon his return to civilian life, Manuel enjoyed a successful career in Santa Barbara as a beautician for almost 30 years. During this time he met and married the love of his life Nancy Jane McKeever. The couple went on to have 3 children; Sons Shawn (wife Jenny) and Stace (wife Marni) Cheverez and daughter Shelby G. Cheverez (husband Dale Shreve).



Manuel enjoyed life to the fullest. He enjoyed skiing, golfing, photography, and riding his bike throughout Santa Barbara. His true passion was the ocean! He enjoyed fishing, boating with his wife, skin diving, and surfing at local spots with his friends, whom he referred to as "his other family".



He was a very spontaneous, free-spirit...he didn't like to plan trips, he just liked to get up and go! No agenda, no timeline. He just preferred to enjoy the journey and all of the sights along the way. His love, spontaneity, and free-spirit are carried on by his wife, children, and grandchildren Shane, Shaylin, and Lily Cheverez.



His life came full circle in recent years as he revitalized the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara's Youth of the Year Award. Manny was the very first recipient to be honored as the SB Boys Club Boy of the Year in 1949. He spent the next 67 years mentoring and touching the lives of everyone he came into contact with.



In lieu of flowers, friends who wish to remember "Manny" may do so with a contribution to the Manuel Cheverez Youth of the Year Award. Mail to: 632 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA, 93103.



The Cheverez Family would like to thank the entire staff of the ICU at Cottage Hospital for the respect and care they provided.

Memorial service for Manuel is Saturday, April 1, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 3721 Modoc Road. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow at 12 p.m. at the Eastside Boys and Girls Club, 632 E. Canon Perdido St..

