Manuel Jesus Robledo of Santa Barbara, 1944-2016

Posted on April 30, 2016 | 9:55 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Surrounded by his family, Manuel Jesus Robledo passed away peacefully on April 27, 2016 at home in Santa Barbara, California, after a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer.

Manuel was born in Oxnard, California, on February 13, 1944, to Alejandro and Nieves Robledo (deceased). At age 4, his family moved to Santa Barbara, where he grew up on Union Avenue. He attended Franklin Elementary and Santa Barbara Junior High schools, and graduated with the Class of 1962 from Santa Barbara High School.

He enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1962, served five months active duty and completed four years of Reserve Service with an honorable discharge.

Manuel started his career with GTE-Verizon as a Lineman/Cable Splicer and retired after 42 years as an Engineer Fielder.

Manuel enjoyed volunteering his time and talents. During Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta, he could be found cooking inside the booths for the AMVETS Post 3 and the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Alumni. For decades, he helped coach, serve on committees and cook for organizations such as the Cachuma Trout Derby.

For 35 years, Manuel coached high school football, 32 years with the Dons and three years with the San Marcos Royals. He lived for football and helped kids grow through the values of teamwork, honesty, respect for others, self-confidence and self-worth.

His dedication to sports was only exceeded by his dedication to those he loved. Every year since 1972 he cherished time with his closest friends fishing the beautiful lakes of California’s High Sierra.

Manuel leaves behind his beloved wife, Patricia, of 48 years; son Anthony (Ildi) of Boston, Massachusetts; three daughters, Melissa Pulido (Victor) of Santa Barbara, Natalie Shaw (Jeff) of Santee, California, and Kristina Cabral (Paul) of Santa Barbara; 12 grandchildren: Britney, Blake, Daniel, Andrew, David, Jacob, Lucas, Desirae, Dominic, Tara, Olivia and Michael; great-grandson Evan; and siblings Alex, Gloria, Raymond and Antonio (deceased).

Manuel was a hero to many, the rock of his family, and he left a great impact on everyone who crossed his path. Most important, he was loved and will be missed by all.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2016, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. Interment will be at Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Road, with a Celebration of Life to follow at Tucker’s Grove County Park off North Turnpike Avenue.

The family would like to thank the staff at Visiting Nurses & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara, and especially Dr. Julie Taguchi and the staff at Sansum Clinic Oncology for all their wonderful care and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made in memory of Manuel J. Robledo to Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic, 317 W. Pueblo St., Santa Barbara 93105.

Arrangements are by Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.