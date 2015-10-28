Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 4:24 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Manuel Leyva of Santa Barbara, 1966-2015

Manuel Leyva

Manuel Leyva, 49, of Santa Barbara passed away on Oct. 21, 2015.

Manuel was born on March 16, 1966, in Santa Barbara, California, and attended local schools.

He was employed as a gardener for over 10 years.

Manuel is survived by his mother, Margaret Leyva; his son, Manuel Leyva Jr., his brother, Louie (Petra) Leyva III; and his sister, Sylvia (Julio) Limon.

Manuel was preceded in death by his father, Louie F. Leyva.

A Rosary service will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015, at 7 p.m., and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m., both at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA.

Interment will follow immediately after the mass at Calvary Cemetery.

Please join his family at a reception following burial at Tucker’s Grove Park (Area 2).

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.

 

