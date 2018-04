Posted on August 31, 2016 | 2:55 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Manuel Orozco of Santa Barbara passed away Aug. 28, 2016.

He was 85 years old.

A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, with a rosary starting at 6:30 p.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider’s downtown chapel.

A funeral mass will occur at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Holy Cross Catholic Church.