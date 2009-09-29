Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 6:37 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Posted on September 29, 2009 | 2:11 p.m.

Manuel P. Castillo, 1914-2009

Source: Jennifer Parks

Manuel P. Castillo, born Oct. 14, 1914, passed away at his home on Sept. 16, 2009, at 1:30 p.m.

He is survived by his wife, Elvira R. Castillo; his children, Rachel Samatua, Manny Castillo, Sam Castillo, Eva Miller, Gigi Castillo and Ginger Castillo; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four stepchildren, Gustavo Jr., Miguel, Julian Cardenas and Letty Cardenas-Unzueta.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 at Faith Baptist Church, 4485 Hollister Ave.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.

 

