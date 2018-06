Posted on May 20, 2014 | 2:34 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Manuela Quesada, 100, of Santa Barbara died May 19, 2014.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 23 at the Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown chapel. Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the chapel, followed by Mass at 9 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Interment is private.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.