Golf

Manzone Leads SBCC to Tee Off Classic Title

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 3, 2016 | 2:52 p.m.

Manny Manzone shot his second straight under-par round to win medalist honors on Wednesday and SBCC captured the Tee Off Classic men’s golf tourney at Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills.

Manzone, a sophomore from Moraga, Calif., collected six birdies in a round of 2-under 72 on the North Course. He carded a 1-under 71 in Monday’s opening round at the South Course for a 36-hole total of 3-under 143. Teammate Jake Ledbetter (74-76) was second at 4-over 150.

The Vaqueros’ five scorers were all between 72 and 78. Lukas Wedsjoe of Sweden shot 78 as did Andrew Sederlund and Niels Andersen. Wedsjoe finished at 155, Sederlund shot 159 and Andersen 160.

SBCC totaled 766 strokes to beat Orange Coast by 24 shots. The Pirates edged the Vaqueros on Wednesday 378-381 and finished at 790. Palomar was third in the 13-team field at 793 and College of the Desert took fourth at 800.

“Lukas is our No. 6 player and it’s great to see him shooting 77-78,” said SBCC coach Chuck Melendez. “We have some talent and haven’t played close to our best yet. This was a great experience, to win a tournament in our first time out.”

The Vaqueros will compete in WSC No. 1 on Monday at Valencia CC.

