Maps.com Receives Industry Association’s Silver Award for Field Trip Library Technology

By Maps.com | November 12, 2014 | 6:10 a.m.

The International Map Industry Association bestowed a Silver Award on Maps.com at its annual conference in Denver, Colo.

Industry judges recognized the innovative use of location-based technology combined with high-quality content in Field Trip Library, an educational tool aimed at K-12 teachers and students.

Representatives from the company, including owner and chairman John Glanville and president Bill Spicer, were on hand to receive the prestigious award.

Field Trip Library is a product launched by Maps.com in the summer of 2014 that is already in use by thousands of schools across the nation. Taking complex subjects and explaining them in a geographic and chronological context, the online product has proved a hit with teachers and students alike.

Ten virtual field trips are available covering topics from world energy resources to the first and second world wars, and three more are set to go live in November.

The IMIA is a global organization that represents a world of maps. Its membership consists of mapmakers, publishers, geospatial technology companies, location-based service providers, content producers and distributors on every continent.

Click here to try Field Trip Library.
 

 

