Maps.com Receives Special Achievement in GIS Award at Esri Conference

By Maps.com | July 17, 2014 | 11:04 a.m.

Maps.com received a Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award at the Esri International User Conference in San Diego on Wednesday.

This award acknowledges vision, leadership, hard work and innovative use of Esri's geographic information system (GIS) technology.

Maps.com uses Esri ArcGIS technology to create maps for a variety of industries, including education, news media and custom mapping for businesses. This diversity calls on a range of different skill sets, including user experience (UX) design, graphic art and data visualization. 2014 saw the launch of the new Field Trip Library product — a collection of virtual field trips for K-12 schools based on Esri’s Story map platform.

Organizations from around the world honored at the Esri UC span industries including agriculture, cartography, climate change, defense and intelligence, economic development, education, government, health and human services, telecommunications and utilities.

"The SAG Awards identify the organizations and people that are using the power of geography to improve our world and drive change," Esri president Jack Dangermond said. "At Esri, we are always deeply inspired by the passion and innovation of our users. They deserve recognition for both solving their communities’ greatest challenges and for their invaluable contributions to the continued evolution of geographic science.”

Click here for more information about the 2014 Special Achievement in GIS Award winners, including project information and photos.

 

