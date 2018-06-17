Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:26 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Maps.com’s Field Trip Library Selected for Excellence Award from Tech and Learning Magazine

By Maps.com | November 11, 2014 | 1:06 p.m.

Tech and Learning Magazine has selected Maps.com's Field Trip Library for an Award of Excellence in its 2014 review of educational technology products.

The award came in the "new product" category for the resource, which brings complex events to life for K-12 students and launched in May.

"This is wonderful recognition that reflects the opinions of the teachers who are using the product in their classrooms today," said Rob Burns, director of marketing with Maps.com. "Field Trip Library is the result of a collaboration between our team, proactive teachers and industry partners and this accolade has been truly earned by all concerned."

Schools have been using 10 virtual field trips in history, geography and earth science classes during the 2014-15 school year, and additional content will be added before the end of the year. New field trips set for launch include "The Slave Trade," "The Water Cycle" and "The Thirteen Colonies."

Tech & Learning Magazine reaches over 450,000 teachers, administrators and school staff in each of its monthly issues. The annual Excellence Awards include a rigorous assessment of products for quality and effectiveness, ease of use, creative use of technology and suitability for use in an educational environment by qualified educators.

Information on Field Trip Library's award will be published in the December issue.

 

