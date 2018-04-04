Maravilla Celebrates Assisted Living Week

Residents and staff of Maravilla Assisted Living invite community members to celebrate with them during National Assisted Living Week, Sept. 10-16. The theme for the week is Family is Forever. Events held during the week at Maravilla, 5486 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, will include:

Candlelight dinner with violin entertainment

Fun Family Feud game with residents, families and staff

Red, White and You Soda Shoppe

Old-fashioned carnival

Pets are Family, Too (with petting zoo and resident Pets on Parade)

A Taste of Maravilla: Experience a taste of everything Maravilla Assisted Living offers its residents, from health services to all aspects of a quality life — self-expression, relationships, movement, physical wellness, and intellectual, spiritual and purposeful programming.

Maravilla is a member of the California Assisted Living Association (CALA). According to a recent study commissioned by CALA, assisted living is a major contributor to local economies and provides more than 68,000 jobs in the state.

There are some 8,000 assisted-living communities in California that serve as many as 178,000 residents.

For more information about Maravilla's Assisted Living Week celebration, contact Don McMahon, 696-6050, or Leslye Leiter, 696-6016, or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Maravilla is a 20-acre senior living community. Its 363-apartment campus features cottages and senior residences in addition to congregate independent living, assisted living and memory care. Maravilla is owned and operated by Senior Resource Group, LLC, based in Solana Beach.

— Don McMahon for Maravilla Assisted Living.