Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 9:38 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

MarBorg Industries, Santa Barbara Art Frame Co. Employ Sustained Improvements, Benefits

The local businesses are leaders in incorporating green initiatives into the workplace

By Megan Birney and Crissy Haley, Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County | January 26, 2011 | 3:12 p.m.

Increasingly, local businesses are recognizing the value of incorporating sustainability initiatives into the workplace, not only for the environmental benefits but for the improved working conditions as well. The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County has played a large role in encouraging local businesses to employ green best practices and maximize the impacts of their environmental initiatives. This article highlights the achievements of two local certified green businesses: MarBorg Industries and the Santa Barbara Art Frame Co.

MarBorg Industries, a local waste hauler serving various areas of Santa Barbara County, is not only a leader in waste management but sustainability as well. Through its partnership with the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County, MarBorg’s dedication to improving the environment has extended beyond the services it provides and is now a part of its corporate policies, operations and values.

MarBorg’s corporate offices employ a comprehensive purchasing policy that requires the purchase of products containing recycled materials. It also has a landscape and hardscape management plan, a green cleaning plan and an integrated pest management policy to help reduce its overall environmental footprint.

In an effort to further reduce its carbon footprint, MarBorg Industries invested in an impressive solar photovoltaic (PV) installation atop a number of its buildings. In early 2006, MarBorg installed more than $500,000 of solar panels at its corporate facilities, creating one of the largest solar installations on the South Coast. Through this installation, MarBorg generates enough energy to power 40 homes on a sunny day!

MarBorg Industries also has taken strides to reduce the carbon emissions of its vehicles by updating its fleet with compressed natural gas (CNG) trash trucks. MarBorg was the first hauler on the South Coast to use CNG collection vehicles, and has continued to steadily add them to the fleet. In September 2010, MarBorg opened its new CNG fueling station for its collection vehicle fleet. Additionally, in October 2007, to ensure a comprehensive fleet of sustainable vehicles, MarBorg began using B5 bio-diesel fuel in all of its diesel vehicles.

A simple reminder to turn off lights, and save energy.
A simple reminder to turn off lights, and save energy. (Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County photo)

Since earning certification though the Green Business Program, MarBorg Industries has begun working toward Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for existing buildings. The process has resulted in the analysis of current energy use and the development of a low- to no-cost list of energy-efficiency projects.

Similar to MarBorg Industries, the Santa Barbara Art Frame Co., a small framing business in downtown Santa Barbara, is committed to optimizing its operations with green business practices. By utilizing passive solar strategies, skylights provide ample natural lighting for its design and fabrication. It has always recycled office paper, cardboard and all materials possible, and now participate in the City of Santa Barbara’s Food Scrap program.

To conserve water and energy, the Santa Barbara Art Frame Co. installed water-efficient fixtures and energy-efficient appliances. To promote alternative transportation and reduce the impact of employee transportation on the environment, it has instituted a ridesharing policy. Additionally, its location in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara makes it easy to walk to nearby businesses for needed supplies and errands.

The owners are particularly proud of the sustainable frame moldings they offer to customers and are eager to educate suppliers and others in the industry about sustainable framing materials.

Through responsible purchasing and recycling programs, the use of alternative energy and the modernization of older equipment, MarBorg Industries and the Santa Barbara Art Frame Co. are continuously striving to improve overall operations within their organizations and serve as environmental leaders in Santa Barbara County.

— Megan Birney serves on the Steering Committee of the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County on behalf of the Community Environmental Council. Crissy Haley is an intern with the Green Business Program and a master’s degree candidate at the UCSB Bren School of Environmental Science & Management.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 