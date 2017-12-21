MarBorg Sets Holiday Pick-up Times

Residential waste collections in Santa Barbara will be delayed by one day for customers the week after Christmas (Dec. 25) and the week after New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) as MarBorg will be closed both of those holidays.

That means if your normal pickup is on Monday, your pickup day will be Tuesday. If normally picked up Tuesday, your pickup day will be Wednesday, and so on.

Call MarBorg, 963-1852, with any questions about accounts and/or specific collection days.

Extra Waste Collection

From Dec. 26-Jan. 6, MarBorg will be collecting extra items from all city residential customers at no extra charge.

Customers can put out up to 95 gallons of extra trash, recyclables or green waste. Just leave bags or bundles out at your normal pickup location, no bulky waste allowed.

If there are excessive amounts of extra waste, call MarBorg, 963-1852 so it can accommodate the special pickup.

Christmas Tree Pickup

MarBorg will also take Christmas tree. There is no need to cut them down unless they are taller than 6 feet. Just do the following:

» Strip the tree of ornaments, garland and tinsel. Marborg does not take flocked trees unless the flocking is removed.

» Remove the tree stand.

» Set the whole tree out with regular waste.



For more information visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Trash.

— Bryan Latchford for city of Santa Barbara.