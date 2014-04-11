MarBorg Puts Its First ‘Customer Spotlight’ on The Towbes Group’s Recycling Initiatives

MarBorg Industries recognized The Towbes Group with its first Customer Spotlight for the impressive recycling initiatives that The Towbes Group has undertaken in its Commercial Property Management Division.

The Towbes Group manages 25 commercial buildings in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and it has been actively engaged with MarBorg to find new solutions to improve the recycling capacity and quantities at its properties.

As a result of these efforts, The Towbes Group has achieved high diversion rates throughout its commercial property portfolio, and several of the locations it manages have exceeded a 70 percent recycling level. These outstanding accomplishments by the Towbes Group are keeping recyclable materials out of the landfill, and help to enhance the sustainability of our community.

MarBorg encourages The Towbes Group to keep up the great work and for others to embrace recycling initiatives. Below are a series of questions between MarBorg and The Towbes Group reflecting on the benefits of recycling and its impact on its business:

MarBorg: How long has your business been operating in the Santa Barbara County area?

Towbes Group: Michael Towbes has been developing in Santa Barbara County since 1958.

M: When did you first begin to implement your recycling program?

TG: We began implementing recycling at all of our commercial properties as soon as the city offered a recycling program.

M: Who is in charge of your business’ recycling efforts?

TG: The Commercial Properties Management Team.

M: How have you encouraged recycling among your employees/tenants?

TG: We have made green practices a part of our Towbes Group culture and encourage all of our tenants to increase their waste diversion as much as possible. We also try to educate them as much as possible on the sustainable and economic benefits.

M: Why is recycling important to your business?

TG: It is the right thing to do for the environment, and it saves dollars!

M: Is recycling important to your customers/tenants?

TG: Yes, as it is not only the right thing to do, but our tenants benefit from the cost savings as well.

M: What materials do you (or your tenants) most commonly recycle?

TG: Our retail properties recycle a large amount of cardboard and glass items, and our office tenants recycle paper and cardboard.

M: Does recycling help you save money?

TG: Yes.

M: Did you face any challenges in implementing your recycling programs?

TG: All of our tenants were extremely cooperative with regard to waste management and diversion.

M: Do you have any long-term recycling goals?

TG: We are always looking for ways to increase our waste diversion and save money. We partner with the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County as well as MarBorg to be ensure that we are doing the very best we can when it comes to recycling.

— Sam Carey is a marketing operations coordinator for The Towbes Group.