Marc Del Homan of Coronado, 1963-2016

Posted on August 31, 2016 | 4:32 p.m.

Source: Coronado Eagle & Journal

United States Naval Commander Marc Del Homan (ret.) was born April 6, 1963, to Mac Delano and Lila Christine Homan of Concord, California.

Marc was raised by two public school educators, and in 1971 his father received a two-year International Teaching Fellowship in Victoria, Australia.

Marc’s time there led to his love of travel and passion for learning. In Australia, Marc played rugby, and once back in California, he continued his athletic career by playing football, basketball, and baseball.

When not playing sports, he developed lifelong friendships with his group of buddies, “the Hooters.”

Upon graduating Concord High School in 1981, Marc enlisted in the U.S. Navy and attended Nuclear Power School in Great Lakes, Illinois. He received a ROTC scholarship for the University of San Diego.

At USD, Marc pledged Sigma Chi, and while coaching “Derby Days,” Marc met Niamh Foley, his future wife of 17 years.

Also at USD, he held leadership roles as a Resident Assistant and Battalion Commander, while also playing rugby and cycling.

In 1987, Marc graduated with a bachelor of science degree in international relations.

Marc Homan, otherwise known in the military community as “Homey,” was then commissioned in 1987, and received his naval flight wings in 1989.

He joined the world-famous “Golden Falcons” of HS-2 helicopter squadron.

Between several tours of duty both abroad and stateside, the perpetual student of all things strategic and interesting received his masters of military science from the U.S. Naval War College in 2001.

The height of his military career was his command tour as the skipper of HS-8 in 2003. Commander Homan retired from active duty in 2010.

Although Marc’s military, educational, and athletic pursuits and accomplishments are great, he leaves behind the source of his deepest pride and greatest joy: Siobhan Foley Homan (17) and Declan Foley Homan (14).

All who knew Marc witnessed his fierce and tender attachment to Siobhan and his befuddled glee and pride with Declan.

Of all the titles he held, the pinnacle role of his brief 53 years was that of “Daddy.”

While retired, Marc continued to involve himself in athletic pursuits as an accomplished cyclist and a head coach with CrossFit Endurance.

He enjoyed his last 10 years with his partner, Lori Luhnow. Marc recently helped her achieve the position as the chief of police of Santa Barbara.

Marc will forever be missed, but his legacy lives through his children, Declan and Siobhan.

He leaves behind his partner, Lori Luhnow; his co-parent and former-spouse, Niamh Foley; his mother, Lila Homan; his sister, Susann Suprenant; and numerous family members and dear friends.

Marc joins his recently departed father, Mac.

One of Marc’s gifts to us was his leadership. He supported, coached, mentored, led, and taught us all. We will miss him terribly.

The life of Marc “Homey” Homan will be honored and celebrated on the flight deck of the U.S.S. Midway this Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the educational trusts established for Siobhan and Declan Homan at JP Morgan Chase Bank, Coronado Branch. Account numbers 3552795923 and 3552795931.

Originally published in the Coronado Eagle & Journal.