Pixel Tracker

Sunday, January 27 , 2019, 7:34 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Marc Dion: Donald Trump, and Staying With Your Own Kind

By Marc Dion | @MARCMDION | January 27, 2019 | 5:15 p.m.

I’ve always lived among my own kind, which is humans, cats, dogs and the birds I feed in my yard. You can see someone who is a member of all those species if you look out the window of the apartment I live in, a second-floor apartment in the three-floor apartment building I own.

If you look out the window at other times of the day, you can see the African-American family next door, the Portuguese immigrant on the other side, and the Cape Verdean family living in the house just in front of mine.

My house is sort of, but not quite behind the house where the Cape Verdean family lives. We build ’em close together and in odd configurations here in these old Northeastern cities.

I hasten to add that I have not been killed by any of my neighbors, though the night is young.

And I know people, I know them very well, who live in suburbs where you couldn’t see a black family if you had a telescope.

Those people, and they are nice suburban people, most of them, are living in a place President Donald Trump would not find comfortable. Despite his appeal to their bigotry, Trump doesn’t have much experience living among white Americans who drive used cars, or even once-new cars that are now three years into five years worth of payments. He only knows that the dumb bastard kids of those people keep joining the military, if only to get the few pennies in benefits they’ll need to attend junior college.

Junior college! Three-year old cars! I have $28 in my pocket right now, and I’d give every wrinkly bill of it to get Trump on a city bus, maybe the one that takes workers out to the Amazon warehouse in the industrial park.

And, of course, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was a rich man, I’ll be reminded, as was President John F. Kennedy, yet I think either one of them could have made better talk with the bus-riding warehouse workers than could Trump.

And what would Trump think of the single moms taking the bus to work, women who love well but not too wisely, who change the diapers of the elderly at nursing homes and who have, sometimes, a really girlish tendency to wear more makeup than is strictly necessary.

And what about the young men, the ones with hard tubes of muscles in their arms and a “THUG LIFE” tattoo, the ones who can back every word with a punch, but who will never make 80 years old, dying of wounds inflicted in Afghanistan and Chicago? That’s easy. Trump would be scared of those boys. In the old days, when Trump owned a number of casinos, security would have watched those boys.

They’d be right to watch them, too. No telling what they’ll do, all hopped up on being poor.

Some of them fall right off the bus, take to wearing a skirt, maybe something with sequins. They call themselves “transgender,” and the only good thing about them is, even after they put on the skirt, they STILL want to join the military and pick up a little junior college money.

You gotta suppress those young men. You gotta keep ’em out of the military, lest they become heroes. The other reason is that, confronted by the idea of transgender people, Trump and his wrinkly buddies aren’t sure where to grab them, not at all.

You can hardly grab them by the (insert famous word here), can you?

Faced with this problem of how to grope the unwilling human in a skirt, the Trump administration freezes, and then strikes out in righteous country club locker room anger.

I’ll tell you one thing. If the doctors of the Vietnam War era had been less susceptible to influence, if the military had been more open to the transitionally bone-spurred, there is every chance Trump would have found himself in a skirt, warbling the score of Oklahoma! to a horrified draft board.

— Marc Dion is a columnist at the Fall River (Mass.) Herald News and author of The Land of Trumpin’, a collection of his columns about the man who heads what was once the mightiest nation on earth. Contact hin at [email protected], and follow him on Twitter: @MARCMDION. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 