Marc Dion: Lettuce Give Thanks for Food Miracles

Two nights before Thanksgiving, my wife threw out a whole bag of lettuce.

The morning news said some kind of greedy killing bacteria was loose in the nation’s lettuce supply, that no taco was safe, no salad healthful, if it contained the killer leaf.

Bang! In the trash, accompanied by a burst of filthy language from my wife, who does not like to throw things out if they cost money.

I ask her to throw the lettuce out every night. Sometimes, I ask her to throw out the Brussels sprouts, too. And I damn sure wouldn’t mind if she threw out those weird pomegranates she’s always eating.

It’s no secret that women eat healthier than men. The wife lives on fish and guavas, and the husband eats cheeseburgers, and then dies, and she spends the next 30 years alone, rattling around in a too-big house mumbling, “I told him to eat more legumes!”

It’s like when we go to a farmers market. I live in Massachusetts now, but I grew up in Missouri, and the people you see at farmers markets south of Boston don’t look like the farmers I knew, quiet men with sunburned necks and hard hands who raised corn on 1,000 acres. The people manning the booths at our local farmers markets look like socialist college professors who bought carrots at the supermarket, put them in a bushel basket, poured some dirt over the carrots, and are now selling them for double what they paid.

At the farmers market, they sell gluten-free everything, candles that smell like scented soap, soap that smells like scented candles, and dirty-looking organic vegetables.

My wife always buys a small bag of organic cat treats at the farmers market.

Our two cats do not want, and will not eat, organic cat treats, no matter how long my wife lies on her belly in front of them, holding out a cat treat and cooing, “Do you babies want a nice treat?”

The cats do not want a “nice treat.” What they want is to find a timid, soft-furred mouse, torture it to death, and then eat its head. Raw. The cats’ needs are not always polite, but they are easy to understand.

I’m a lot like the cats. I do not want a pomegranate. I want a cigar. I do not want ground turkey in my chili. I want beef or pork.

I’m not as bad as my father was, either. Pop used to put butter on a steak.

Before you start “hot-desking” me into an early and well-deserved grave, let me mention that I’m not overweight, my cholesterol is normal, my lungs are clear as the sound of a whistle on a cold morning, and my last EKG was fine.

Best of all, my doctor is from Russia. American doctors have no tolerance for weakness. Deep down, under their medical training, Russian doctors expect you to smoke, and, if you drink less than a quart of vodka a day, they think you’re disciplined. American doctors expect you to have the appetites of a fresh-faced 4-year-old from an Amish household. Russian doctors expect you to have the appetites of a man who just got out of prison.

“How about the green beans?” I said to my wife the night she threw out the lettuce. “They could be contaminated, too. Maybe they were in a warehouse underneath the lettuce.”

As the men of the generation before me, men who had shot dice everywhere but in a casino, used to say, “No dice.”

We kept the green beans.

But I was there the night she threw out the lettuce, and I still believe in life’s miracles.

