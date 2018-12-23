Pixel Tracker

Marc Dion: Me and Frosty, We’re Gonna Be Fine

By Marc Dion | @MARCMDION | December 23, 2018 | 5:15 p.m.

For the newspaper columnist, the Christmas effort is fraught with peril. Is he/she writing about Christmas because there are warm feelings to be conveyed, because the babe was warmed by the breath of oxen, because Jesus may come back before global warming finishes off the last of those cute-as-hell penguins?

Or ...

Is the writer just looking for a cheap column?

Babe in the manger, yang, yang, yang. War on Christmas, blah, blah, blah. The Clintons are devil worshipers, boo hoo hoo. President Donald Trump is Herod for Spanish people, snore, snore, snore. Black Jesus (he’s real). Transgender Claus (she/he is real, too.)

I consider myself to be a man with some sense of the fitness of things. My pants are always darker than my sport coat. I won’t light a good cigar with a disposable lighter. The lights on my porch are multicolored, and they twinkle. Plain white Christmas lights make your house look like the deck of a bar in Florida.

And I believe in Frosty.

You know, Frosty the Snowman, icon of good old civic Christmas, a nonsectarian top-hatted, fat, pipe-smoking figure who embodies the virtues of snowy fun. I could pass for Frosty if he wore a fedora and I were maybe 40 pounds heavier.

Frosty likes kids, and when he comes to life, he begins “to dance around,” the song says. Look at Frosty go! Bereft of all political agendas, neither quietly Methodist nor wildly Pentecostal, Frosty, with his eyes made out of coal, dug in America by newly hopeful minors, embodies all of Christmas you’d want outside of a church.

Which is where some Christmas takes place.

I am the child of early 1960s Catholicism, the last gasp of the Middle Ages, the last decade in which there were enough nuns to go around, when even working-class neighborhoods boasted huge, ornate churches.

As an altar boy, I knelt in that brown semi-darkness and watched the priest elevate the host on Christmas Eve as a fresh green wreath smiled down from every stained glass window and the Latin slid along my tongue like rich red wine.

I believe.

And I believe in Frosty the Snowman, who danced on the sidewalk outside the church, waiting for me to go home, waiting for me to open my presents the next morning, waiting to give me a joyous push as I rode my new sled down the slight hill of our yard.

In those days, we had Jesus. The Protestants had Jesus. The Jews had, well, boys like me weren’t sure what the Jews had, but we all had Frosty. We have him still, dancing just outside the church, poised on the lawn, just beyond the glow of the menorah in the front window.

And I hope, I hope with all my scarred, blackened reporter’s heart, that the Hindus and Muslims who come to America keep their ancestral faith but give their children Frosty the Snowman.

Render unto God what is God’s. Render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s. Render unto Frosty the snowballs, and the sleds, and the mittens, and the snow forts.

I still believe.

