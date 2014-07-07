Marc Fleischman Sworn In as President of Rotary Club of Montecito

Santa Barbara lawyer Marc Fleischman is the 2014-15 president of the Rotary Club of Montecito, a chapter of the worldwide service organization Rotary International.

Fleischman — the founder and principal in the Law Offices of Marc E. Fleischman, a law practice limited to corporate, commercial, real estate and international matters — was sworn in as president in July and will serve through June 2015.

He served as last year’s vice president.

In addition to his service as a Rotarian, Fleischman works as an adjunct professor of business and law in the undergraduate and MBA programs at Santa Barbara Business College in Santa Barbara and an adjunct professor at Brooks Institute in Ventura. He has also taught remedies at Southern California Institute of Law.

Fleischman graduated from the Pace University School of Law in White Plains, N.Y., in 1980. He began his professional career at the law firm Donovan Leisure Newton & Irvine, and moved to the firm’s Los Angeles office in 1989.

In 1991, he became general counsel and corporate secretary to the international minerals company World Minerals Inc. While there, he rose to executive vice president and remained the chief legal officer.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Rotary Club of Montecito.