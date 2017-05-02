Marcellous Gossett Celebrates Senior Night With 14 Kills in Dos Pueblos Sweep

Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos senior Marcellous Gossett went out with a bang in his last regular season home volleyball match for the Chargers on Tuesday, blasting a team-high 14 kills in a 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 sweep over Santa Ynez.

"It was fitting that the Chargers were led in kills by a senior tonight," DP coach Ehren Hug said of Gossett, a middle blocker. "Marcellous has been huge for this program all four years and it was awesome to see him shine tonight with his family in the stands."

Gossett was one of seven seniors honored. The others include Chase Robertson, Colton Huyck, James Halleck, John Herrera, Alex Cheng and Gabe Hendlin.

Junior Curren Malhotra was second on the team in kills with 12. Cheng handed out 29 assists, had four digs, two aces and a kill.

The Chargers (20-4) will learn their CIF playoff draw on Friday. The first round begins Tuesday.

