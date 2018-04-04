Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 5:01 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Marcellous Gossett, Dos Pueblos Defense Shut Down Camarillo

Senior defensive end has 4 sacks; Kellen Roberts throws 3 TD passes

Dos Pueblos defensive end Marcellous Gossett sacks Camarillo quarterback Jake Moss. Gossett had four sacks in the game. Click to view larger
Dos Pueblos defensive end Marcellous Gossett sacks Camarillo quarterback Jake Moss. Gossett had four sacks in the game. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Dave Loveton, Noozhawk Correspondent | September 17, 2016 | 12:12 a.m.

Kellen Roberts threw a trio of touchdown passes on Friday night and the Dos Pueblos High defense was solid and swarming in a 23-14 football win over Camarillo at Scott O’Leary Stadium.

It was the third straight win for the Chargers (3-1). The Scorpions, who captured the CIF Northern Division title last year, fell to 1-3.

Roberts, a three-year starter at quarterback, completed 29-of-42 passes for 237 yards, three TDs and one interception. His scoring tosses were 47 yards to Michael Elbert in the second quarter, 6 yards to Cyrus Wallace in the third and 27 yards to Blake Erwin in the fourth quarter.

Wallace, a 6-3 junior receiver, caught eight passes for 68 yards and Irvin Miguel grabbed eight for 38 yards. Erwin caught seven more for 44 yards.

“The offense wasn’t rolling like we usually do and the defense picked us up,” said Roberts. “You have to hand it to the O-line, I didn’t get sacked once except for a time I held it too long. The receivers made big plays all night.”

The Charger defense, led by Marcellous Gossett, held the Scorpions to 21 rushing yards on 31 attempts. Gossett racked up nine tackles, four sacks and two quarterback hurries. Justin Padilla added six tackles and Erick Nisich added five.

“It feels amazing to beat the defending CIF champs, especially with the way things went the last two years for us,” said Gossett.

Blake Erwin keeps fighting for yardage while being tackled by a host of Camarillo defenders. Click to view larger
Blake Erwin keeps fighting for yardage while being tackled by a host of Camarillo defenders. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

“Our defense was phenomenal,” said head coach Nate Mendoza. “Coach (Doug) Caines does a great job every week with his game plan and the guys executed it very well.”

The Chargers snapped a 14-all tie with an impressive 11-play, 87-yard march to open the fourth quarter. Roberts was 7-7 for 60 yards on the go-ahead drive, capped by a 27-yard toss to Erwin that made it 21-14 with 8:11 to play.

Camarillo punted on its next two possessions and the first one only traveled 10 yards, setting the Chargers up at the Scorpions’ 30. They turned it over on downs, however, and following an exchange of punts, Camarillo was down to its last gasp on its own 4 with 2:25 to play.

Jake Moss threw two incomplete passes and he was nearly sacked on third down when he got a pass off from the end zone. He was called for intentional grounding and the Chargers got a safety for a 23-14 lead.

With Camarillo out of timeouts, the Chargers ran out the final two minutes on kneeldowns.

 “We battled through adversity with the backward-pass fumble and the muffed punt,” Mendoza stated. “The kids battled through and I’m very proud of them.

“Kellen did an excellent job, he’s a three-year starter for a reason. He doesn’t freak out and he shows great poise out there.”

Dos Pueblos struck first, driving 80 yards in six plays to take a 7-0 lead with 5:47 to go in the second quarter. Roberts hit a wide-open Elbert over the middle and he sprinted untouched into the end zone for the 47-yard score.

Camarillo recovered a muffed punt at the DP 40 and nine plays later, Moss hit Aaron Lamb for the 12-yard score that made it 7-7 at the half.

The Chargers covered 55 yards and regained the lead 14-7 on a 6-yard diving catch in the end zone by Wallace.

The Scorpions struck right back on the next play as Moss hit Lamb on a short screen and he sprinted 89 yards for the tying TD. Moss completed 13-of-29 passes for 220 yards and two TDs.

Dos Pueblos will be home again on Friday, hosting San Luis Obispo at 7 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 