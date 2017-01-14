Marcellous Gossett Leads Dos Pueblos Over Point Loma

Boys Basketball

The Dos Pueblos boys basketball team started strong in the first quarter and took down Point Loma in San Diego on Saturday afternoon 56-51.

Marcellous Gossett led the red-hot Chargers (14-2, 1-0) with 20 points and eight rebounds, while guard Diego Riker added 12 points and Thomas Jimenez nine.

Jimenez took two charges under the hoop that Dos Pueblos head coach Joe Zamora credited as "making a difference in how they [Point Loma] attacked the basket."

"It was a good win against a quality team at their place," said Zamora.

Dos Pueblos will stay down south this weekend to take on Capistrano Valley on Monday.

