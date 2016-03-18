March Madness Underway at Page Youth Center in Goleta

Heart stopping moments and resounding cheers are all part of March Madness and the Page Youth Center is no exception! If you have driven by the Page Youth Center at 4540 Hollister Avenue or have been anywhere in close proximity to it lately you may have heard the roaring sounds of applause as the winning first-eighth grade girls and boys joyfully vied for Winter League Basketball championships.

This season over 700 children participated in PYC’s Winter League which has garnered the reputation for being the best game in town.

Each year Winter League tips off in the fall with fun tryouts and parent coaches who draft players and teams. Kids practice and play within their own divisions and no child is turned away.

Prior basketball experience is not necessary and every child gets to participate. The process honors commitment to fun, skill building, integrity and fair play.

The games regularly begin in early December, and for several months following the stands are packed with friends and relatives cheering on the kids as they play their hearts out.

Memories of these great times spent at Page Youth Center linger for many. Alumni, now local high school basketball stars, Bolden Brace (Santa Barbara High School), Amber Melgoza (Santa Barbara High School) and Camila Casaneuva (Dos Pueblos High School) are but a few local kids who grew up on the courts of the Page Youth Center.

San Marcos Basketball star Scott Everman, another PYC alumni, shared his thoughts about his days at PYC: “My Page Youth Center coaches were my role models when I was young, and I am still very close with them today. The Page has always been a major key to the success I have had as a basketball player.”

Amber Melgoza still loves the Page Youth Center too.

“The Page Center has provided me a place to continue my love for basketball and allowed me to spend hundreds of hours there,” she said.

Former PYC kid turned San Marcos basketball player and now Santa Barbara County employee Kevin Vasquez shares, “Participating in the Page Youth Center’s programs helped me develop a good work ethic at a young age. Utilizing teamwork, time management and dedication PYC was one of the major building blocks that taught me how to not only start a goal but finish it.”

The Page Youth Center is proud of all the kids who have played on its courts and applied the life lessons learned there to their daily endeavors.

Some of is core values include respect for others, teamwork, courage in the face of adversity, honesty, perseverance and knowing that the success is not always measured by winning, even during March Madness.

As the revered coach and philosopher John Wooden put it, “Success is knowing you did your best in becoming the best you are capable of becoming.”

— Wana Dowell represents the Page Youth Center.