Marcia Meier’s Memoir Boot Camp to Help Aspiring Writers Focus on Their Past

Everyone has a unique story to tell. What’s yours?

Where did you come from? What events shaped you as a child? As an adult? What lessons did you learn that you want to share with your loved ones?

With Marcia Meier’s Memoir Boot Camp Supreme! you’ll create a book — a powerful legacy — for your children and grandchildren, friends, perhaps even the world at large!

In just eight weeks, you’ll discover the story threads in your life and weave them together into a compelling book! Here’s what you’ll get:

» A finished first draft of your memoir

» Weekly workshops with Meier that will provide guidance and feedback throughout your writing journey

» Online sharing with other workshop participants

» Individualized attention to your work throughout the session

» Exclusive! A complete workbook with instruction and writing exercises and prompts to keep you writing and help you meet your weekly goals

» A personalized copy of Meier’s acclaimed book, Navigating the Rough Waters of Today’s Publishing World, Critical Advice for Writers From Industry Insiders

» Connection with other writers for ongoing encouragement after Memoir Boot Camp ends

Like National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), this course is predicated upon writing a minimum number of words each day — only 1,200! You can do that in less than an hour each day. But this workshop gives you more! You’ll have personal guidance and encouragement as you write, chapter by chapter, the story of your life in a way that will resonate with your loved ones and strangers, alike. You’ll have a book you’ll be proud to leave as a legacy to your children and grandchildren!

No other memoir course offers everything you’ll get with Marcia Meier’s Memoir Boot Camp Supreme!

The course runs for six Mondays (via live video chat), 7-8:30 p.m. Pacific time. Session I is Aug. 12 to Sept. 30. Session II is Oct. 14 to Dec. 9, with Thanksgiving week off. The cost is $1,500 per session if paid by Aug. 1, or $1,800 per session afterward.

Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or call 805.455.8698 now to sign up. Space is limited!