Swimming

Marcos Brasil Has Big Day for Cate Swim Team

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 4, 2019 | 7:01 p.m.

Marcos Brasil of Cate met the CIF swimming standard in the 500 freestyle and as part of three relays in a dual meet against Grace Brethren on Thursday.

The Rams swept the meet, with the boys winning 84-60 and the girls taking a 79.5-38.5 decision.

Brasil dropped 22 seconds in his time in winning the 500 free. His other CIF times came in the 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and 400 free relay.

The Cate girls 200 medley relay also met the CIF time and set a personal record.

Cate highlights:

200 Medley Relay

Girls

Varsity: Ophelia Ke, Ella Hendricks, Alekha Rao, Meena Baher - 1st, CIF, PR

Boys

Varsity: Victor Vasquez, Frankie Nieman, Jet Ochoa, Marcos Brasil - 1st, CIF

200 Free

Girls

Varsity: Anna Disorbo, Nilli Silverman - 1st & 2nd

200 IM

Boys

Varsity: Vasquez - 1st, PR

50 Free

Boys

Varsity: Kaiser Ke - 1st, PR; Coly Hillyer - 2nd, PR

100 Free

Girls

Varsity: Silverman - 1st

Boys

Varsity: Ke - 1st

500 Free

Boys

Varsity: Ochoa - PR (22s drop), CIF

200 Free Relay

Girls

Varsity: Baher, Ke, Disorbo, Hedricks - 1st; Lulu Blau, Silverman, Johnson, Rao - 2nd

Boys

Varsity: Brasil, Ke, Vasquez, Ochoa - 1st, PR, CIF

100 Back

Girls

Varsity: Ophelia - PR

100 Breast

Boys:

Varisty: Nieman - 1st, PR; Jonathan Yoo - 2nd

400 Free Relay

Boys

Varsity: Brasil, Ochoa, Ke, Vasquez - 1st, PR, CIF

