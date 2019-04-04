Marcos Brasil Has Big Day for Cate Swim Team

Marcos Brasil of Cate met the CIF swimming standard in the 500 freestyle and as part of three relays in a dual meet against Grace Brethren on Thursday.
The Rams swept the meet, with the boys winning 84-60 and the girls taking a 79.5-38.5 decision.
Brasil dropped 22 seconds in his time in winning the 500 free. His other CIF times came in the 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and 400 free relay.
The Cate girls 200 medley relay also met the CIF time and set a personal record.
Cate highlights:
200 Medley Relay
Girls
Varsity: Ophelia Ke, Ella Hendricks, Alekha Rao, Meena Baher - 1st, CIF, PR
Boys
Varsity: Victor Vasquez, Frankie Nieman, Jet Ochoa, Marcos Brasil - 1st, CIF
200 Free
Girls
Varsity: Anna Disorbo, Nilli Silverman - 1st & 2nd
200 IM
Boys
Varsity: Vasquez - 1st, PR
50 Free
Boys
Varsity: Kaiser Ke - 1st, PR; Coly Hillyer - 2nd, PR
100 Free
Girls
Varsity: Silverman - 1st
Boys
Varsity: Ke - 1st
500 Free
Boys
Varsity: Ochoa - PR (22s drop), CIF
200 Free Relay
Girls
Varsity: Baher, Ke, Disorbo, Hedricks - 1st; Lulu Blau, Silverman, Johnson, Rao - 2nd
Boys
Varsity: Brasil, Ke, Vasquez, Ochoa - 1st, PR, CIF
100 Back
Girls
Varsity: Ophelia - PR
100 Breast
Boys:
Varisty: Nieman - 1st, PR; Jonathan Yoo - 2nd
400 Free Relay
Boys
Varsity: Brasil, Ochoa, Ke, Vasquez - 1st, PR, CIF