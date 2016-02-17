Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 5:25 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Marcy Darnovsky to Discuss Human Genetic Modification at Capps Forum on Ethics and Public Policy

By Dr. Leonard Wallock for the Walter H. Capps Center | February 17, 2016

Marcy Darnovsky

The Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion, and Public Life at UC Santa Barbara will host a talk by Marcy Darnovsky, Ph.D., addressing the question, "Should we genetically modify our children?" It will take place at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2016, in 1104 Harold Frank Hall.

Powerful new gene-editing techniques have put the prospect of genetically modified human beings on the foreseeable horizon.

Should we use these tools to improve the human species? Are they needed to prevent the transmission of genetic diseases? Would manipulating the genes of future children and generations open the door to new kinds of discrimination, inequality and eugenics?

Some 40 countries, including most of Europe, have adopted laws prohibiting human heritable genetic modification, but the United States has not.

Darnovsky will unpack the controversies that have erupted in recent months about how we should — and should not — use gene editing tools and explore the technical, social and ethical stakes of these imminent decisions.

The executive director and co-founder of the Center for Genetics and Society, a public affairs organization based in Berkeley, Calif., Darnovsky speaks and writes widely on human genetic and assisted reproductive technologies, focusing on their social justice, human rights and public interest implications.

Her commentaries have appeared recently in The New York Times, The Guardian, Los Angeles Times, Nature and other publications.

Darnovsky has appeared on national television news shows, been cited in hundreds of news and magazine articles and was an invited speaker at the “International Summit on Human Gene Editing” that convened some 500 participants in Washington, D.C. in December 2015.

This event is presented by the Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion, and Public Life at UCSB.

For more information, call the Capps Center at 805.893.2317.

— Dr. Leonard Wallock is the associate director of the Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion, and Public Life.

 

