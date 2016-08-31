Mardelle ​Schwenke of Santa Maria, 1935-2016

Posted on August 31, 2016 | 9:05 a.m.

Mardelle ​Schwenke passed away Aug. 20, 2016, in her home following a brief illness. A Santa Maria resident since 1995, she was born Aug. 31, 1935, to Fredrick and Eunice Stutheit in Brunswick, Neb.

Mardelle graduated from Creighton High School in Nebraska and later from St. Luke’s Lutheran School of Nursing in Sioux City, Iowa as a registered nurse.

She later received a bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas, and a master’s degree in art history from Tulane University in New Orleans.

Mardelle married Rev. Charles Schwenke Sept. 2, 1956. They lived and served in Doran and Plainview, Minn., Nacogdoches, New Orleans, St. Louis, Mo., and in the vicinity of Deer River, Minn., in retirement.

She loved serving the Lord with her musical gifts in the churches she and her husband served. Her hobbies included reading, knitting and oil painting.

Mardelle was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Charles Schwenke. She is survived by one son, Mark Schwenke (Adrienne); granddaughters Jessica and Amanda; sisters LaVonne McGee (Gene) and Janette Bohren (Dennis) and brother Loren Stutheit (Donna); as well as nieces and nephews.

Memorial services for Mardelle will be held at the Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Chapel, 1003 E. Stowell Road, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. Pastor Bruce Lethbridge of Orcutt Presbyterian Church will officiate.

Private inurnment will take place in the columbarium at the Bethel Lutheran Church Resurrection Garden, 624 E. Camino Colegio.

