Margaret Ann Rudell Lydon of Santa Barbara, 1939-2015

Posted on August 9, 2015 | 7:34 a.m.

Source: Lydon Family

Margaret Ann Rudell Lydon, sister, loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away on August 5, 2015, after a valiant struggle against complications of ALS.

Margaret was born February 22, 1939, in Wausau, Wisconsin, the daughter of Dorothy and Carl Rudell, into a loving family as the youngest of four children. The family later moved to Laguna Beach, California, where Margaret attended high school.

She received her undergraduate degrees in San Diego, and her Masters from the University of San Diego. She was an account manager at Knapp Communications Inc., managing Architectural Digest and Bon Appétit​ magazines.

Later, Margaret followed her calling and became a teacher, first at Saint Joseph High School in Santa Maria and later at Lompoc High School, from which she retired in 2000. At Lompoc, she was a beloved English teacher and yearbook adviser.

Margaret was married to Roger Lydon for 30 years until his death in 2012. She spent the last 25 years of her life in Santa Barbara.

She and Roger were active in the Mental Health Association of Santa Barbara, now called the Mental Wellness Center, where they received the honor of being named the 2004 Volunteers of the Year. Margaret served as chairwoman of the Santa Barbara County Mental Health Commission, where she was a strong advocate for children’s services. She also traveled the state, educating fellow teachers about mental illness for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Margaret was involved in the music communities of Santa Barbara and Los Angeles. She was a season ticket holder for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and an avid fan of the Music Academy of the West and the Santa Barbara Symphony. She also sang in the Santa Barbara Master Chorale.

She also loved traveling, gardening, biking, hiking, swimming, cooking and reading.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband and siblings. She is survived by her step-children, granddaughters and nieces.

A celebration of Margaret’s life is planned for 11 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2015, at Moby Dick Restaurant, 220 Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara.

The family would like to thank the staff at Valle Verde who loved and cared for Margaret during her time with them.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made to the Mental Wellness Center or the ALS Association.