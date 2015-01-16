Margaret Bohling of Goleta, 1932-2015

Posted on January 16, 2015 | 9:15 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Margaret Catherine (O’Toole) Bohling, a longtime resident of Goleta, Calif., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, at age 82.

She was born on July 3, 1932, in Saint Louis, Mo., and lived in the states of Missouri, Pennsylvania, Florida and New York before settling in Goleta in 1973 with her husband, Donald F. Bohling.

Margaret, known to her friends and family as Skip, was a homemaker and with Don, parents to five children, grandparents to seven and great-grandparents to four. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years when Don died in March 2000.

Margaret is survived by her children and their spouses, Donna Bohling and Doug Kalish (Palo Alto, Calif.), Dori and Tom Panetta (Mashpee, Mass.), Debbie Anglin (Goleta), Michael and Sharon Bohling (Carson City, Nev.) and Matthew Bohling (Goleta); her grandchildren, Ana Reyes (Palo Alto), Nathan Kalish (San Francisco), Meredith Bohling (Los Angeles), Christopher Panetta (Quincy, Mass.), Alexandra Panetta (Brookline, Mass.), Erik and Elizabeth Anglin (Encinitas, Calif.) and Patrick Anglin (Goleta); and her great-grandchildren, Zoe and Isaac Reyes and Isabella and Luciana Anglin.

A funeral Mass for Margaret will be held at Saint Raphael Church, 5444 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 24. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 689, Santa Barbara, CA 93102.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.