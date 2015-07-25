Margaret Carlson of Orcutt, 1927–2015

Posted on July 25, 2015 | 9:42 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who knew her, Margaret Mericia Carlson of Orcutt, passed away peacefully at home on July 21, 2015, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Margaret was born in Sabetha, Ks. on March 30, 1927, the youngest child of Dr. and Mrs. Albert S. Heptig and Margaret M. Heptig.

Raised in Horton, Ks., she often spoke of her happy childhood and especially how she loved nothing more than to play with her little terrier, Skipper.

She attended local Catholic schools, and in 1949 she graduated from Sacred Heart College in Wichita, Ks., having earned a Bachelor of Arts in Home Economics.

After graduating from college, she worked for Kansas Power and Light, traveling throughout Kansas to educate homeowners in the operation of their new electric ranges and ovens, which was a fun, free time of exploration and personal growth, and she once mentioned, “I had a company car and got to go wherever I wanted to!”

On August 18, 1951 Margaret married Air Force Master Sergeant Dale E. Carlson, and together they were parents to eleven children.

Margaret and Dale were stationed on USAF bases in Tokorozawa, Japan and Honolulu, Hawaii.

She and her growing family lived in Southern California for a time before settling in Bakersfield in 1967. In Bakersfield, she enjoyed her children’s school activities to the fullest, including their participation in sports, and she could always be seen rooting for their teams, vocally taking issue with any calls she did not agree with.

In 1991 she moved to the Central Coast, living in Santa Ynez prior to her final move to Orcutt in 1995.

Active in all manner of social activities with her wide circle of friends, she loved senior center field trips, plays, musicals and concerts of any genre.

Her hobbies included doting on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, gardening and reading.

A lover of American history and current events, she poured over the newspaper daily, oftentimes reading selections to those in her presence.

Her love of Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter holidays was passed on to her children, and she took great joy in all family holiday gatherings. She never missed the Boston Pops on Independence Day!

A devoted, selfless, and loving mother, she taught her children that kindness, generosity of spirit, forgiveness, love and faith are the keys to a good life.

Nothing brought her more happiness than her family. She cherished the simple things in life, and in her eyes, the more of her children and their children present, the better.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Dale in 1982, by her parents and siblings Jack, Joseph, twin Albert, Patricia and Mary.

She is survived by her eleven children, daughter Kris Batlowski (Terry) of Orcutt, daughter Peggy Rangel (David) of Bakersfield, son Chuck Carlson (Erica) of Orleans, daughter Cathy Scott of Bakersfield, son Michael Carlson (Linda) of Santa Ynez, daughter Patrice Maniaci (Steve) of Hart Flat, daughter Janet Bortolin (Adriano) of Carlsbad, son Scott Carlson (Julie) of Bakersfield, daughter Laura Carlson-Vickery (Mark Ragnetti) of Bakersfield, daughter Karen Dragan (Larry) of Orcutt and daughter Ann Light (Eric) of Bakersfield.

Margaret is also survived by twenty-three beloved grandchildren and seventeen cherished great-grandchildren (who named her Grandma GG), all of whom brought her immeasurable joy: each child was a blessing in her life.

A special thank you from the family is offered to our mother’s devoted friend and loving companion, Blanca Ponce, who assisted in her care throughout the last year of her life.

Additionally, we are grateful for Dignity Hospice, along with Mohammad Arain, M.D., Alex Harrison, M.D. and their staff members, who provided gentle and dignified care to her in the last weeks of her life.

Rosary with the mass of Christian burial immediately following will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, July 29, at St. Louis De Montfort Catholic Church in Orcutt.

Inurnment and blessing at the Dudley-Hoffman Memory Gardens will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Catholic Charities USA, an organization that she supported faithfully.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.