Posted on June 14, 2013 | 10:00 a.m.

Source: Dennett Family

Margaret Dennett of Orcutt, passed away on June 10, 2013. She was 89. Services are set for 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2013, at the Santa Barbara Cemetery chapel, 901 Channel Drive, immediately followed by a graveside service. Arrangements are by McDermott Crockett & Associates Mortuary.