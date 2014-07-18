Margaret Heiduk of Santa Barbara, 1940-2014

Posted on July 18, 2014 | 4:28 p.m.

Source: Don Heiduk

A new bright light shines in the heavens at night.

Margaret Jeanne Heiduk passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Monday, July 14, 2014, after a gallant 10-year battle with cancer.

Margaret was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Santa Barbara St. Francis Hospital, attended San Roque Catholic Grammer School and graduated from Santa Barbara Catholic High School in 1958.

Her happy childhood memories included summers spent on her Basque grandfather's farm in Santa Maria and spending time at her Irish grandmother's cabin at White Rock on the Santa Ynez river.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert; four sons, Robert V., John (Denise), Thomas and Don (Allison); three granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Jillian and Riley; three grandsons, John K. (Elizabeth), Sean and Tim; and two great-grandsons, John K. Jr. and Ryder. Also surviving Margaret are two brothers, James and Michael Morrissey, and 10 nieces, two nephews and many cousins.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, James J. Morrissey and Rose (Apalategui) Morrissey, and two sisters, Kathleen Morrissey, BVM, and Bobbie (Morrissey) Lewis. Her love for her family was complete and unquestioning. She always said her children, grandchildren and great-grandsons were true gifts from God who completed her life and filled it with happiness.

Margaret was a loving, kind and caring person, which can be attested to by not only her family, but by her many, many friends, the patients she cared for during her 35-year career as a nurse at Cottage Hospital and in her time spent as a volunteer with Hospice.

Margaret loved to travel and visited many areas in the states as wll as many foreign countries with her husband and friends. Memories of attending the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, in 2010 and her pilgrimage to Lourdes, France, in 2011 remained highlights of her life.

She loved to knit and over the years made innumerable scarves, gloves and blankets for just about everyone she knew.

A Rosary will be held at Saint Raphael's Catholic Church at 7 p.m. Monday, July 28 and a funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Raphael's Church at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 29 with a reception to be held in the church hall following the service.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to Dr. Tomas Woliver and the nurses and staff of the Cancer Center and Dr. Michael Kearney and the nurses and staff of Serenity House for their professional and loving care shown to Margaret.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Santa Barbara Cancer Center or the Hospice Serenity House.

Margaret, you were my first and only love, I will miss you every moment until we are united again. Until that time comes, save a place next to you for me.