Margaret ‘Janis’ McCune of Santa Barbara, 1929-2016

Posted on March 2, 2016 | 2:19 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Margaret “Janis” McCune of Santa Barbara passed away Feb. 26, 2016.

Born April 11, 1929, she was 86 years old.

A funeral mass will be held Saturday, March 5, at 11 a.m. at San Roque Church followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.