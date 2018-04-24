Margaret Jean Dennett of Santa Barbara

Posted on June 15, 2013 | 10:00 a.m.

Source: Dennett Family

Margaret Jean Dennett was born in Michigan and moved to Santa Barbara, California, at 1 month of age with her parents, Arabel and Clyde Rizor, her sister, Harriet (Dillingham), and brother John Rizor.

As a young child, Jean and her family lived on Dos Pueblos Ranch while her father was employed as the ranch bookkeeper. Jean attended Ellwood Elementary School, moving on to Santa Barbara Junior High School, and graduated with the Class of ‘41 at Santa Barbara High School.

After graduation, she met her future husband, Edward James Dennett, while he was serving in the Army. They married in 1944, eventually settling down on the Mesa, and raising their three children, Patti (Roddenberry), Kathy (Paulsen) and Edward Jr. Jean had a meaningful career as a bank employee, retiring from Crocker Bank/Wells Fargo Bank on the Mesa in 1985.

Jean loved her life and family. She enjoyed taking her dogs for walks through the neighborhood, and walking with her grandchildren along Shoreline Park. She led an active social life and kept busy in the Optimist Club, garden clubs and bowling leagues.

She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years (Edward Sr.); daughter Patti Roddenberry and her children, Michelle Padilla and John Roddenberry; son Edward, his wife, Linda, and their children Jacob, Eric, Jordan and Leigh-Anne Dennett; daughter Kathy Paulsen, her husband, Brad, and their children, Jessie, Lacey and Daniel Paulsen; and blessed with 11 great-grandchildren.

A special heartfelt thank you to the devoted caregivers, Gradine and Alyssa, and to Santa Maria Hospice.

Two months have passed since Jean gave her life to Jesus Christ, proclaiming “I believe, I believe, I believe!”, and leaving no question that she is truly singing and dancing in Heaven.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2013, at the Santa Barbara Cemetery chapel, 901 Channel Drive.

Arrangements are by McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.